The Shreveport Mudbugs are off to their best start under head coach Jason Campbell.
But even with a 11-2-1 record, the Bugs are in second place in the NAHL South Division. Shreveport clawed its way back to a series win against Odessa this past weekend and look to continue their winning ways against Wichita Falls in a two game set beginning Friday.
While Shreveport has been playing well this season, the team says they know they can't slack off considering the quality of their division opponents, "I think it motivates me a little more because everyone is go good and all the teams are so good that you just want to be better than them even more," said forward Connor Gatto.
"There's not time to take your foot off the gas pedal. There's just too many good teams in our division. If we even want think about down the road even getting out of our division we're going to have to learn to bring our A-game every night. As you can tell just from around the league. Odessa handed it to us Thursday night, the Friday night game was pretty level. We ended up coming out with the win and I thought we played our best game Saturday, but it was still a close hockey game," added Campbell.
Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday against the Warriors is set for 7:11 at George's Pond. The Mudbugs will be observing Cancer Awareness weekend.