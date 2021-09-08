NEW ORLEANS - A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday morning.
It is expected to head to the Florida panhandle and the bulk of its rain should stay east of Louisiana, forecasters said.
Rain is in the forecast Wednesday for southeast Louisiana, but forecasters with the National Weather Service say it is from a stalled frontal boundary that's not related to the tropical system.
The rest of the week in southeast Louisiana is expected to be mostly sunny with lower humidity.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Larry is a large Category 3 storm that's approaching Bermuda.
Forecasters are tracking a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico that's expected to move northeast and bring heavy rainfall to the Florida panhandle and Georgia.
It has a 50% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days. It will be named Mindy if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
Environmental conditions are expected to become "slightly more favorable" for tropical or subtropical development as the system nears the Gulf Coast.
The shaded area on the graphic is where a storm could develop and is not a track. The National Hurricane Center releases a track when a tropical depression forms or is about to form.
Some additional development is possible once it emerges into the Atlantic late this week, forecasters said.