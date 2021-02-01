We have finally reached Super Bowl week as the Chiefs and Buccaneers are just six days away from their tussle in Tampa Bay.
Players from both teams addressed the media Monday, including former LSU Tiger and North Webster grad Devin White. White will see an old friend in Super Bowl 55, Chiefs rookie corner and Minden grad L'Jarius Sneed. The two Webster Parish natives will hit the field with plenty of pride representing their home towns as White says he hopes they can serve as an example for everyone back home, "We're from small areas and not too many people make it out, let alone us making it out and being productive for teams playing on the highest stage. That's really a blessing. I wouldn't want to have it no other way. Looking on Facebook and stuff, seeing all of the towns rallying together and getting shirts with both of our pictures on them. It's everlasting support."
White says he and and Sneed have been friends for a long time, but not this week, "All of my communication has been cut off with Sneed for a little minute now. He's a rival right now. Until this game is over, we're beefing."
As for Sneed, he and the Chiefs received good news Monday as the rookie has cleared the concussion protocol. Sneed was limited in practice Monday and is believed to be able to play Sunday.
