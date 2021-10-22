SHREVEORT, La. - Shreveport Little Theatre Academy’s box office is now open for their production of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS. Pooh Bear and all of his friends from the classic children’s books and animated film band together to rescue their friend, Christopher Robin.
Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Featuring favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez , this honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun.
Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks.
The musical is to be directed and choreographed by Laura Beeman Nugent with Music Direction by Liesl Cruz. The cast will be led by Elizabeth Grace Ivie as Winnie the Pooh and Reed Horn as Christopher Robin. Supporting cast includes Eden Moore, Emma Kate Fox, Mary Claire Dunman, Caroline Thornton, Abby Daniels, Beau Miller, and Megan Martino.
Performances are scheduled for November 5 at 6:00 p.m., November 6 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., and November 7 at 2:00 p.m. All tickets for the show are on sale for $15. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here and by calling or visiting SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.