It's estimated 1 in 13 high school athletes has a chance to sign a college scholarship to play at the next level. The odds of doing so with your identical twin are a little steeper.
Loyola's Peyton and Parker Thomas are continuing their baseball and academic careers at Central Baptist in Arkansas. The identical twins say they are a package deal.
Peyton: "I always know what he's going to be thinking. We are always on the same page. It's just really cool."
Parker: "If we get a bad swing in the cages, we always know, yeah just get one more swing I already know what you're thinking. We just know each other's minds."
Peyton and Parker have been best friends and teammates their entire lives but admit their competitions can get pretty fierce.
Peyton: "He's my biggest competitor. I'm his biggest competitor. It's all for a greater good to push each other to be the best we can be."
Parker: "He's also my biggest fan, so I'm very grateful for that. Any time we race, it gets serious with anything, the class room, anything."
And soon it will be baseball fans in Conway seeing double.
Parker: "We still have umpires to this day, people playing saying, I thought your brother was on second base."
Peyton: "Definitely in the classroom when we were younger we always liked to play little jokes, especially elementary school. Got them every time, still got a winning record."