SHREVEPORT, La. - The mass gatherings of people in the Shreveport Entertainment District over the Cinco de Mayo weekend have some business owners concerned about what they see as the lack of preventative measures and enforcement of city ordinances.
Particularly, they're concerned with noise violation and occupancy laws.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says there are five officers stationed downtown on the weekends, with more available if they're needed. The entertainment district is active from dusk until dawn, and police are assigned to the area during prime occupancy hours.
Rather than proposing new ordinances to react to the problem, some say preventative measures are needed as well as enforcement of existing ordinances.
"We don't have a lack of police presence downtown, the police are always in the area during the prime occupancy hours," says Tim Huck, a businessman who owns multiple venues downtown. "People may think that they're not causing any harm, but perception is reality. If people perceive the area to be unsafe, they won't come. In order to get to a Shreveport casino, you have to drive through Spring Street. If people are blocking traffic, patrons might not want to navigate through that and end up heading across the river instead."
Ordinances are in place that require area bars to hire their own security to deal with occupancy indoors, but Huck suggests the ability to be able to hire officers privately would be a huge benefit to outdoor security.
Shreveport police say several people were arrested and given citations during the incident, but the Shreveport City Council is concerned that some businesses that were not at fault may unfairly share the blame.
SPD is pulling video from businesses and social media in order to accurately confirm who is at fault for inciting the crowds. They're also ordering decibel meters in order to credibly enforce noise violations.