SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dr. Ghali E. Ghali, chancellor of the LSU medical school in Shreveport, was reinstated Wednesday after an investigation cleared him of wrongdoing following complaints he suppressed sexual harassment allegations involving students and retaliated against the faculty members who brought attention to the matters.
Ghali had been on administrative leave since April, when four employees filed federal complaints against him.
“I have been advised that, given the results of the investigation, my administrative leave has ended and I have been returned to the active chancellor position without restrictions,” Ghali said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon after receiving word from the LSU Health Shreveport human resources department about the findings of the outside investigation into complaints.
Details of the outside investigation’s findings have not been released.
The attorney for the women who filed the complaints ripped the decision to reinstate Ghali.
“If it is confirmed that Dr. Ghali has been reinstated as Chancellor of LSUHSC-Shreveport, then something is truly rotten in the State of Louisiana and at LSU," attorney Allison Jones said. "No investigation that was appropriately conducted could reach a conclusion that completely cleared Dr. Ghali of improper conduct."
Jones called for release of the report into the allegations against Ghali and said the legal fight was not over.
"All of my clients are brave and will not back down from any fight necessary to ensure that Dr. Ghali is no longer the Chancellor of LSUHSC-Shreveport and is no longer in a position of any kind where he is allowed to continue his discriminatory and retaliatory conduct over other doctors, students and staff," Jones said.
"LSU has never once done the right thing in this matter. Other states, such as Oregon and Kansas, have taken more action against former LSU employees than LSU has against those who have been proven to have engaged in improper conduct. My clients continue to experience retaliation, while LSU pretends to absolve the guilty," Jones said.
Ghali's reinstatement comes on the same day one of the doctors -- who recently filed gender discrimination claims against the school alleging repeated incidences of inappropriate behavior by administrators -- filed a lawsuit in Caddo District Court asking to return to her duties.
Dr. Jennifer Woerner alleges she was involuntarily placed on administrative leave in retaliation of her discrimination complaint. She also said during her absence, Ghali has taken over her duties.
The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April alleged that an LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport administrator spoke inappropriately to and touched 16 female medical students. The filings also alleged that the medical school’s head of admissions required female students to write book reports on pornographic stories, according to The (Baton Rouge) Advocate.
Both of the accused administrators were close to Ghali and retired soon after the allegations were made.
But one of the professors whom the students sought out for help was demoted and became the target of an official investigation as retribution, according to the EEOC complaints, the newspaper reported. Two others alleged that promotions were denied because they helped students and supported faculty members who tried to bring up sexual harassment matters.