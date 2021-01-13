Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Wednesday was 14.8 feet. * Forecast...The Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest of 15.1 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&