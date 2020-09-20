BATON ROUGE, La--The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as DSNAP) has revised their assistance schedule.
As of last week The Department of Children and Family Services was processing benefits claims on a phased schedule.
Sunday, the department opened the DSNAP application schedule for everyone regardless of last name.
The 21 parishes that received individual-assistance through FEMA were eligible to apply.
Pre-registration is only the first step. Residents who pre-registered must still call to apply. Interviews are conducted to determine eligibility for DSNAP.
As of Saturday, residents impacted by Hurricane Laura had to call The Department of Children and Family Services on the designated day based on their last name.
The deadline to apply for Disaster SNAP benefits is still Wednesday, September 23rd.
The department wants to remind residents that DSNAP and regular SNAP benefits are separate. If you already receive snap benefits you are not eligible for DSNAP.
The Department of Children and Family Services works 7 days a week. The call center hours have been extended September 21st-September 23rd from 7:30 am to 6:30pm to accommodate the DSNAP application deadline. The number is 888-524-3578.
For more information and a complete list of the documents needed to apply, click HERE.