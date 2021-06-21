CYPRESS, La.-- An early morning 18-wheeler crash has prompted an afternoon shut-down of northbound lanes of Interstate 49 to remove the wreckage.
The northbound lanes will be closed near milepost No. 127, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
Traffic is expected to be rerouted for about four to six hours. Traffic is being detoured at the Cloutierville-Derry exit over to state Highway 1 north to state Highway 120 at Cypress to I-49.
The big rig ran off of the interstate and into a heavily wooded area. Two occupants were taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
DOTD and Louisiana State Police remain on scene.