BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the termination agreement for football coach Ed Orgeron and the contract extension for track and field coach Dennis Shaver on Thursday.
Orgeron's separation agreement, announced Oct. 17, included a $16.9 million buyout to finish the remainder of the 2021 season. He had signed a six-year, $42 million extension following LSU's run to the 2019 national championship.
In accordance with his agreement, Orgeron will receive 70% of his compensation since he was fired without cause.
As part of Orgeron's amended contract, he will receive $500,000 through the end of the regular season. He will then earn $149,000 for the month of December and a bonus of $25,000 if LSU makes a bowl game.
Shaver received a bump in annual base salary from $360,000 to $400,000 and an extension of his contract through 2025. It was previously set to expire in 2024.
Shaver also receives yearly supplemental compensation for media participation from $50,000 through 2022 to $125,000 through 2025.
Annual supplemental earnings include $25,000 for remaining head coach, up to $52,500 in coaches awards, $10,000 per year for team academic performance and bonuses up to $100,000 for postseason appearances.