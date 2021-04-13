As Grambling prepares for the 47th Bayou Classic against Southern, there is no doubt who will start under center for the Tigers.
Elijah Walker will make his second start of the Spring for the G-Men as the team plays for the first time in nearly a month. When the season began, Walker was splitting time with fellow QB Geremy Hickbottom. With Hickbottom heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal, the door is open for the junior to solidify his spot heading into the fall.
Head coach Broderick Fobbs believes Walker is capable of doing that with the support of the coaching staff, "He basically understands now that it's his show. He's been given an opportunity to get out there and show what we can do for us. It's going to be on us as a staff to put him in the right situations so he can be successful which, in my opinion, we haven't."
While only starting once in the Spring season, Walker has seen time in each of Grambling's three games. With that limited time Walker has 267 yards and one touchdown pass.
You can see Walker and the Tigers take on Southern in the 47th Annual Bayou Classic. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30pm in Independence Stadium.