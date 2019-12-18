Calvary four star cornerback Eric Reed is now an Auburn Tiger after signing his letter of intent Wednesday.
Reed recently decommitted from Ole Miss after the firing of Matt Luke and had four hats on the table ahead of his signing. The hats of Georgia, Notre Dame, and LSU remained in place as it was Auburn winning the battle for the dynamic defensive back from Shreveport.
Reed isn't the only local athlete to head to the SEC as Bossier star Decamerion Richardson signed with Mississippi State.
Here's a look at where some of our local athletes signed as the early signing period opened:
C.J McWilliams, Haughton WR - Louisiana Tech (Also signed to play baseball)
Joseph Mason, Green Oaks LB - Louisiana Tech
Jordan McClaine, Ruston OL - Northwestern State
Malik Williams, Gilmer LB - Northwestern State
Geron Hargon, Captain Shreve LB - Rice