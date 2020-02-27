In the program's first ACHA Regional Tournament appearance, the ETBU Tigers kept their magical season alive.
Down late in the third to Cal State-Northridge, ETBU evened the score with just 2:30 to play. Freshman Tim Zittle was the hero in overtime, cashing in on an open chance in the slot and giving his team a 5-4 victory.
The Tigers will face Metro-State Denver Friday at 1pm in Boise, Idaho.
