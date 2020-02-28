Evangel head coach Byron Dawson will soon become the defensive line coach at Tulane.
The seven-year head coach confirmed the news to KTBS Sports this afternoon adding this wasn't a job he was actively searching for, but was too good to pass up, "I'm just really happy and excited to be moving on and going to be with another great leader in Willie Fritz."
Dawson lead the Eagles to a state title in 2016, but says his greatest memories will be of the Evangel community, "Being at Evangel was one of the best training camps in America because of the great people, great support from the community, and standard of excellence in winning and honoring God."
He believes the Eagles' commitment to winning will help him embark on his new journey as a college coach, "All of those great principles, intangibles that are taught here every day have really helped prepare me for this transition."
Dawson tells KTBS 3 Sports that the Eagles will have a lengthy search for a head coach, but in the meantime Pastor Denny Duron plans to return to the sidelines and lead the team this fall.