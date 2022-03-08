BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU assistant football coach James Cregg was fired last year after he admitted violating NCAA rules, a university lawyer argued Monday to a Baton Rouge judge.
But an attorney for Cregg, who is suing LSU for alleged breach of contract, told state District Judge Wilson Fields that the NCAA has never determined that Cregg broke any NCAA rules.
LSU said it had cause to fire Cregg because he admitted violating an NCAA rule that prohibited in-person contact with potential student athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
