James Cregg

LSU offensive line coach James Cregg on the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU assistant football coach James Cregg was fired last year after he admitted violating NCAA rules, a university lawyer argued Monday to a Baton Rouge judge.

But an attorney for Cregg, who is suing LSU for alleged breach of contract, told state District Judge Wilson Fields that the NCAA has never determined that Cregg broke any NCAA rules.

LSU said it had cause to fire Cregg because he admitted violating an NCAA rule that prohibited in-person contact with potential student athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more about the lawsuit from our news partner The Advocate.

