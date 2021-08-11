MARSHALL, Texas – On a hot, muggy, East Texas morning, the East Texas Baptist University football team opened up fall practice for the 2021 season. Head Coach Brian Mayper heads into his fourth season after a 3-2 COVID-19 spring season.
He says, “We’re excited! The energy out here, camaraderie and brotherhood was great today. We are all pulling for each other and guys are getting better.”
ETBU returns the majority of their offensive and defensive teams from the spring season. ETBU finished the 2021 spring season with a 51-20 win over Texas Lutheran University. They had 16 players earn ASC awards while KJ Kelley was named a D3football.com All-American (defensive back) and Justice Henson was All-Region (linebacker).
The season starts on Thursday, September 2, in Wisconsin as ETBU takes on UWisconsin-Platteville at 6:00 p.m.