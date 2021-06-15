After a pandemic, historic ice storm, and one of the longest seasons in Shreveport Mudbugs history, the Bugs are finally bound for Minnesota and preparing to play for another Robertson Cup.
"All we can do is tell them our experiences, right? Try to coach them and talk to them about how to handle the outside noise that's going on there. There's a lot going on just outside the game. That's all we can do and we just hope that they understand it, take it to heart, and prepare the way we are asking them to prepare," said head coach Jason Campbell.
"If we just play our game, we'll be fine. That's what we've been talking about all week, we need to stick together. We truly do have a family here and I think that's what's going to win us a championship, if we just stay together," added forward Austin Brimmer.
That family is what the team has leaned through the struggles of the past year. To the Bugs, the word family doesn't just mean the guys in the locker room, it also includes coaches, fans, and all of the great players that once wore that Mudbug crest on their jersey. Mudbugs captain David Breazeale has been on the team for three seasons and spoke to what it means to wear those jerseys, "To be blessed to have the opportunity to do it for three years and now to be wearing it on such a big stage against some very, very competitive hockey teams, there's a lot of guys that want to be on one of those last four teams playing. To be in that situation, to be wearing the Mudbugs logo, it means everything."
While this era of Mudbug player can't stick around as long as the pros used to, Brimmer says the team is well versed on the successful history of the franchise, "I just think the history of this organization is so rich. We're lucky to have some great leaders and some great players that played here in the past. They told us how special of a group this really is."
You won't find many people that know that history more than Campbell. Soupy has made a life here in Shreveport and with the Mudbugs and is now just three wins away from bringing another championship trophy home, "There's no chance I ever would have thought in my wildest dreams I would have played in Shreveport, Louisiana, coached here, been living here for so long. I have three kids, a wife, a dog and cat. You just don't think that way growing up in Canada."
Breazeale says coach Soupy's impact on the roster will last for years to come, "I've grown so much as a hockey player and a young person over these three years. I can't thank him enough and I think all of the guys on the team feel the same way. He's a role model we can look to. Ten years down the road we are going to be able to call him and if we have a question for him he's going to pick up right away."
The Mudbugs begin their quest for the Robertson Cup Friday at 7:30 in game one of the best-of-three series with the Maine Nordiques.