Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Police have arrested a felon in possession of a firearm.
During a traffic stop yesterday on the 4200 block of Hollywood Avenue, police detained forty year old Artis Henderson.
Henderson had a suspended driver’s license, and officers found marijuana and a handgun in the car.
Further investigation revealed that Henderson is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to an armed robbery conviction.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, possession of schedule 1 narcotics, and driving under suspension.