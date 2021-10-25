BATON ROUGE, La. - Deep into the second quarter Saturday afternoon, LSU led No. 12 Ole Miss and looked to upset a ranked opponent for the second straight week with an outgoing coach and a team down multiple starters.
This time, Ole Miss took over, avoiding the loss Florida could not last weekend. The Rebels scored 31 unanswered points, and now the Tigers have lost three of their last four games heading into the open date.
Every week, we rewatch the game to figure out what went right or wrong, determine three players of the game and choose three defining stats. Not much went well in this one. Let’s review.
Counter runs stopped
After having so much success on counter runs with pulling linemen last weekend, LSU returned to the concept against Ole Miss. The plan worked at first as LSU moved the chains on the ground and balanced the offense with efficient throws.
Then Ole Miss began to recognize the plays. The Rebels snuck behind the pulling linemen and met them in the holes, reverting LSU’s running game to the way it often looked earlier this season.
One example came on third-and-2 in the third quarter. LSU called a backside counter. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price grabbed the handoff. Right tackle Austin Deculus and right guard Garrett Dellinger, who had replaced starter Marlon Martinez, ran across the line.
Dellinger kicked out one defender. Deculus came through the hole. But an Ole Miss defensive lineman shed left tackle Anthony Bradford’s block and filled the space. Other defenders crashed. Davis-Price gained one yard, and LSU punted for the third time in four possessions.
Defense fell off
Much like the offense, LSU’s defense didn’t adjust. The Tigers forced two punts. Then Ole Miss scored on four consecutive drives to take a 24-7 lead in the third quarter, putting the game away.
The Rebels did most of their damage on the ground with a depleted group of receivers as LSU couldn’t win at the line of scrimmage. At one point, running back Jerrion Ealy gained 29 yards on third-and-9.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin figured out LSU’s depleted defense, which had to dip further into the depth chart as it rotated in the second half, but the Tigers also didn’t tackle well in space and had more coverage busts.
LSU has now shutout UCLA in the first quarter, held Mississippi State to three points at halftime, limited to Kentucky to 14 points at the half and kept Florida to six points with a few seconds left in the second quarter. Ole Miss didn’t score in the first quarter.
But the defense eventually cracked in all five games. As senior linebacker Damone Clark said, LSU has to finish.
Does LSU need to change quarterbacks?
LSU faced third-and-7 on sophomore quarterback Max Johnson’s final play. Ole Miss sent three pass rushers. LSU used six blockers. Defensive lineman Sam Williams Sr. sprinted wide around Bradford and forced the second strip-sack of the third quarter.
Johnson didn’t return with LSU down 31-7. He completed 62% (13 for 21) of his passes for 146 yards with one interception. Johnson didn’t throw a touchdown for the first time as a starter. He hasn’t eclipsed 150 yards in two straight weeks.
Last week, Johnson didn’t have to do as much because of LSU’s running game. Against Ole Miss, he faced constant pressure, forcing him to scramble out of the pocket. Even on his longest throw, a 44-yarder to Trey Palmer, Johnson was hit as he threw.
When freshman Garrett Nussmeier entered the game, LSU changed its offensive line. Dellinger moved to left tackle, and sophomore Marcus Dumervil entered at right guard. The changes seemed to supply more protection. Ole Miss also had a significant lead.
Nussmeier took more shots and quickly released the ball. He was nearly intercepted once and also sacked on third down. But he led LSU on two scoring drives and went 7 for 12 with 103 yards. His touchdown pass to Malik Nabers was brilliant, threading a bullet between two defenders in the back of the end zone.
There’s no doubt Nussmeier has plenty of arm strength and moxie. But if LSU even wants to make a change, is it the best idea to start him for the first time on the road at No. 3 Alabama?
Three Defining Stats
266
Without some of its best receivers, Ole Miss relied on its stable of running backs. The Rebels rushed for 266 yards on 50 carries, an average of 5.3 yards per rush, with three touchdowns.
4 for 12
LSU’s offense stalled when it stopped picking up third down conversions. The Tigers went 4 for 12 on third down. They also failed to pick up their only fourth down try.
66
After gaining 144 yards in the first quarter, LSU recorded 66 between the second and third quarters as Ole Miss scored 31 unanswered points.
Players of the Game
Snoop Conner
The junior running back led Ole Miss with 117 yards on 14 carries, an average of 8.4 yards per rush.
Jerrion Ealy
Ealy, another junior running back, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown. He gained 36 yards on one run.
Damone Clark
LSU’s senior linebacker emerged as the lone bright spot in the loss. He recorded 20 tackles — eight solo — with 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.