The year's first episode of the Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning Friday Football Film Session is here.
We are joined once again this season by the founder of Gunslinger Quarterback Academy Jeff Harper. Coach Harper is now the head coach of Red River, but will continue breaking down film with the Friday Football Fever team each Wednesday.
Harper's new role is part of the focus of episode one, as we take a look ahead at the Bulldogs season opener against Haughton.
We also break down the film of our Griffin's Player of the Week, Brayson McHenry. Coach Harper takes a look at a few big plays from the Texas High quarterback's season opening win against Tyler.
Check out the video for the full episode and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ.
For more on Harper and Gunslinger, click here.