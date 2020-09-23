The Bossier Bearkats are the focus of the latest Friday Football Film Session presented by Casey Slone Construction.
This week, Bossier QB Coleman Beeson is joined by head coach Mike Concilio in the Friday Football Film Room. The two Bossier leaders chat with coach Jeff Harper of Gunslinger QB Academy about much more than game film. Concilio and Beeson discuss the many challenges that have faced the Bearkats over the past few years, with none bigger than the loss of Beeson's father, coach David Beeson.
Check out the video to see their powerful conversation along with the usual film breakdown. For more on Harper and Gunslinger, click here.