The final week of the regular season is here on Friday Football Fever.
This week on the Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning Friday Football Film Session, we're taking a close look at the numerous district championship matchups we have in store Friday night.
Check out the video to see Alex Anderson's full conversation with Red River head coach Jeff Harper as they break down the biggest games you'll see Friday and Thursday night.
And then catch the highlights of all of these games and more when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.