We are back to film study this week on the Casey Slone Construction Friday Football Film Session.
Coach Jeff Harper of Gunslinger Academy is back in the film room to break down one of the week's biggest games, the Claiborne Parish Super Bowl between Homer and Haynesville.
The Pelicans and Golden Tornado have been doing battle for over 100 years with the matchups usually going Haynesville's way. According to Harper, the Tors may have their hands full this year with a talented Pelicans squad.
Check out the full episode to see Harper break down some plays of Homer's recent win over Plain Dealing and tell you why they may be a team to watch in the 1A playoffs.
For more on Harper and Gunslinger, click here.