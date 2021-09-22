After throwing for almost 400 yards and 4 touchdowns against Parkway last week, Huntington QB Kam Evans got the invite for the Friday Football Film Session.
Evans joins Red River head coach and founder of Gunslinger Quarterback Academy Jeff Harper in the Friday Football Film Room to break down some of his best plays of the night.
Check out the full episode attached to this article for the full film breakdown and see Evans in action this week on Friday Football Fever when his Raiders host Loyola for homecoming. The Fever kicks off Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.