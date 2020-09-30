This week the Case Slone Construction Friday Football Film Session welcomes a very special guest into the film room.
Green Oaks quarterback Keith Baker is a three year starter for the Giants and is closing in on Louisiana history. The senior is 2,700 yards away from joining the 10,000 yard club. Check out the full episode to hear Baker discuss that and break down some of his incredible plays with the founder of Gunslinger Quarterback Academy coach Jeff Harper.
You can see Baker and the Giants in action Saturday, as they kick off the season in the Soul Bowl against Booker T. Washington. And don't miss an episode of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.
For more on coach Harper and Gunslinger, click here.