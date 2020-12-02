This week on the Casey Slone Construction Friday Football Film Session, coach Jeff Harper breaks down the tape of one of Louisiana's most dynamic passers, Calvary's Landry Lyddy.
In his first eight games as a starter, the junior has racked up over 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns and is leading the Cavaliers on a playoff run that they hope ends in the Superdome.
In his first eight games as a starter, the junior has racked up over 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns and is leading the Cavaliers on a playoff run that they hope ends in the Superdome.
