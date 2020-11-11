Like many of our local teams, we called an audible on the latest episode of the Casey Slone Construction Friday Football Film Session.
Coach Jeff Harper of Gunslinger Academy was unable to join us this week. Since Alex doesn't know much about breaking down film, we invited a trio of coaches who do. Huntington's Stephen Dennis, Many's Jess Curtis, and Logansport's Kevin Magee have all had their seasons impacted by COVID-19. This week, the three coaches join the Film Session to discuss plans for what could be a complicated postseason.
Check out the video to hear the full conversation and find more on coach Harper and Gunslinger here.