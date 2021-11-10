The playoffs are here on Friday Football Fever and that's the focus of the latest Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning Friday Football Film Session.
This week Alex Anderson sits down with Red River head coach Jeff Harper to break down the LHSAA brackets including which teams they think have the best chance to make a long run in the postseason.
Check out the video for the full episode and don't miss the first round of the playoffs on the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action kicks off at 10:30 on KPXJ!