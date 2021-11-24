The playoffs continue this week on Friday Football Fever as teams are hoping to get one step closer to their state championship dreams.
Non-select schools are in the quarterfinals in Louisiana, while Select schools are in the semis. We put the spotlight on the postseason in this week's episode of Friday Football Film Session as Red River Head coach Jeff Harper joins Alex Anderson from the woods during his Thanksgiving break to dissect some of our area's biggest matchups.
Check out the video for the full episode and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off at 10:30 on KXPJ.