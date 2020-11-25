This week on the Casey Slone Construction Friday Football Film Session we break down the film of two record breaking players.
Haughton's Jake St. Andre and Northwood's Terrence Cook have made plays for their respective teams for years and are now part of their schools' record books.
Last week against Parkway, St. Andre became Haughton's all-time leading tackler with 332 career stops. He will add to that total in the playoffs.
Last Saturday, Cook became Northwood's all-time leading rusher, now with 2,976 yards on the ground.
Check out the full episode to see coach Jeff Harper of Gunslinger Quarterback Academy break down the film of these two dynamic playmakers. You can find more on Harper and Gunslinger here.