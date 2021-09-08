This week on the Friday Football Film Session presented by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning, we are breaking down one of the craziest games we've seen on Friday Football Fever.
Red River head coach and founder of Gunslinger Quarterback Academy Jeff Harper breaks down the tape of the Bulldogs showdown with Haughton. The Bucs narrowly pulled off the victory 55-49 in a game that saw two quarterbacks combine for 14 touchdowns. Haughton's Colin Rains threw for 297 yards with 7 touchdowns through the air, on the ground, as a receiver. Red River's Trey Smith had 485 total yards last Friday, scoring 7 touchdowns as well. The win also gave Haughton the longest home winning streak in the state of Louisiana.
Check out the full episode to see coach Harper break down some game film of that crazy night Between the Pines.
Don't miss both of these teams in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW-21.