The playoffs are approaching for Arklatex high school football teams.
With that in mind, the latest episode of the Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning Friday Football Film Session focuses on a few teams you should watch as the postseason nears.
Red River head coach Jeff Harper steps away from practice to chat with Alex Anderson to give a few sleeper teams in each of Louisiana's classifications that he believes will shock many across the state.
Check out the video for their full conversation and see those teams and more in action every Friday on the Johnny's Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show at 10:30pm on KPXJ-CW 21.