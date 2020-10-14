We have a two for one special this week on the Friday Football Film Session presented by Casey Slone Construction.
Sophomore quarterbacks Mason Welch and Gray Walters each led their teams to last-second wins in rivalry games last Friday and the gunslingers from Northwood and Benton stepped into the Film Room with coach Jeff Harper of Gunslinger Academy to break down some crucial plays from their thrilling victories.
Check out the video for the full episode and catch Welch and Walters in action this week on the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins every Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.
For more on Harper and Gunslinger, click here.