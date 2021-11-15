NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The moment came without fanfare.
No in-stadium announcement in Nissan Stadium. No hugs from teammates.
The shout out on the CBS broadcast came prematurely, so when New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram officially passed Deuce McAllister in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans to become the leading rusher in franchise history, those in the broadcast booth were speaking about Alvin Kamara.
Ingram knew, though, inconspicuously tossing the record-breaking ball to the Saints’ sideline after his ninth carry of the game so it didn’t get lost.
“It’s a tremendous blessing,” Ingram said of the record, after thanking Jesus, his teammates, coaches, his family and anyone who has been with him along his journey. “... It’s something to be proud of. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. It’s just another step in the process and I plan to continue to do a lot more.”
Ingram broke McAllister's record on his ninth carry of the game — his 1,345th carry as a Saint — on a run that went for 6 yards in the third quarter. At halftime, Ingram knew he was close to the mark because several people informed him that he was 2 yards shy.
“People were counting for me,” Ingram said.
Ingram finished the Sunday’s game with 47 yards rushing, putting him at 6,124 yards rushing as a Saint.
Coming into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, Ingram needed 19 yards to tie and 20 yards to break McAllister's record mark of 6,096 yards rushing. McAllister accomplished the feat in eight seasons with the Saints spanning from 2001-08.
Even though McAllister and Ingram were never teammates, Ingram said McAllister has been one of his biggest supporters through his entire career.
The two missed one another by a few seasons with McAllister retiring after the 2008 season and the Saints drafting Ingram ahead of the 2011 campaign.
“He’s always encouraging and supportive, and I appreciate him for that,” Ingram said of McAllister. “I’m honored to be able to take over Deuce’s record because he was a great player. I watched him growing up. He was special.”
When the Saints traded for Ingram before the trade deadline, McAllister knew Ingram was within arm's reach of the record, writing on Twitter that records "will all be broken at some point," and wanted to give "love to the 'gents that do."
Ingram knew he was in striking distance of the record back in 2018, concluding his first stint with the Saints just 90 yards shy of McAllister's benchmark.
"When I left I knew I was close and that sucked," Ingram said Thursday. "I didn't know when I'd come back or if I'd come back or how I'd come back. I always figured that maybe I'd have a chance to come back. You never know. The league is crazy, but I'm thankful that I was able to come back. I feel like it was perfect timing."
Kamara joked two weeks back that Ingram was destined to break the Saints' record — even if the Saints had to sign him a decade from now to do it.
"Even if we had to hand the ball off to him 40 times when he was 40 years old to break the record," Kamara said with a laugh before the game against the Falcons. "... It's cool, all his work has come full circle and then him being able to get that record is something to tell your kids about."
Kamara still has a long way to run before he eclipses Ingram. No. 41 has 3,870 yards rushing — which is more than 2,200 yards away from McAllister's previous record.
Ingram now has 7,735 yards rushing with 6,124 of those coming as a Saint, 1,317 coming as a Baltimore Raven and 294 coming as a Houston Texan. He is currently No. 54 in NFL history in total yards rushing and is only one of two active NFL players ranking inside the top 60.
The other is former Saints running back Adrian Peterson, who currently plays for the Titans. Eighty-one of his 14,862 yards rushing came during his brief four-game stint in new Orleans.