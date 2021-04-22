The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 29 and the Arklatex will be well represented once again. The Shreveport-Bossier area could have as many as five draft picks this year and KTBS Sports will bring you their stories leading up to the big day.
Beginning Monday, April 26 we will feature a local athlete each day to take you down the path that led them from the 318 to the NFL.
Monday, April 26 - Marquez Stevenson (Houston/Northwood WR)
Tuesday, April 27 - Rodarius Williams (Ok State/Calvary DB)
Wednesday, April 28 - Ar'Darius Washington (TCU/Evangel DB), Robert Rochelle (UCA/Fair Park DB)
Thursday, April 29 - Terrace Marshall (LSU/Parkway WR)