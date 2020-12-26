SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards is back in the hospital this weekend for non-COVID-related issues, his family said in a statement Saturday.
According to The Advocate, Edwards is "undergoing a battery of tests this weekend at Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport," and the former governor says he is feeling fine.
His wife, Trina Edwards, says her husband is back for a checkup at the Shreveport hospital, where he was tested two years ago for respiratory and heart issues. He develops pneumonia annually after undergoing heart bypass surgery 24 years ago. The former governor was hospitalized in November for pneumonia.
Edwards was tested for COVID-19 for the third time this month and again tested negative, the statement reads. He was flown from his home near Gonzales to Shreveport on a plane "supplied by Ruston trucking and energy magnate James Davison."