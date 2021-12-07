NEW ORLEANS - Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama this week, shortly after being taken into custody by authorities.
Foster, 31, died Monday, according to an official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office. The official said he couldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death, or the location where he passed away, because the case remained under investigation.
Foster was in Pickens County’s jail the day before his death. There is no indication he was released from the jail before he died.
The Sheriff’s Office which runs the jail referred questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, which couldn’t immediately be reached.
Many became aware of Foster’s death after a state lawmaker from Illinois, where he was born, posted a tribute on Twitter.
“No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother,” said Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois State House’s 26th District. “You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”
Foster’s wife and parents said Tuesday that the family was preparing a statement.
Pickens County jail records show authorities there booked Foster early Saturday morning on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was rebooked Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery
Foster, a defensive end who played college ball at the University of Illinois, played the 2013 and 2014 seasons for the Saints, who acquired him as an undrafted free agent. He recorded three sacks in 12 games in his first season. He was injured partway through the 2014 and only appeared in five games.
He was cut before the season in 2015.
Foster remained in southeast Louisiana following his playoff career, working as a contractor, developer and real estate agent.