SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died. He was 84.
Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998.
Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church, where he served as deacon.
A Celebration of Williams’ life will be held on Sunday at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Visitation with friends and family will be held at 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport.