Former Texas High, Arkansas, and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday in a tragic drowning accident in Florida.
Deltaplex News in Pine Bluff, Arkansas reports Mallett was taken from the beach to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was 35 years old.
Mallett went from Texas High to Michigan before transferring to Arkansas where he played for two seasons. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2011 and also spent time with the Texans and Ravens.
He was most recently the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.