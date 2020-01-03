Four New Orleans Saints were named to The Associated Press All-Pro first team: linebacker Demario Davis, returner Deonte Harris, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and receiver Michael Thomas.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan and special-teams standout J.T. Gray were named to the second team.
Thomas, who set the NFL's single-season receptions record with 149 catches, was a unanimous selection. Harris, an undrafted player from Assumption College, was the only rookie on the team.
This is Davis’ first All-Pro selection. He started all 16 games for New Orleans for the second consecutive season and led the team with 111 tackles, four sacks, one interception and 11 passes defensed, headlining a unit ranked in the NFL’s top five in run defense in back-to-back seasons for only the second time in franchise history (1986-87). He is the first Saints linebacker to be selected All-Pro since the duo of Rickey Jackson and Sam Mills in 1993.
Harris finished the regular season ranked fourth in the NFL in punt return average (9.4) and third in kickoff return average (26.8). He is the first Saints kick returner to be selected since Michael Lewis in 2002 and the first undrafted Saint to be selected to the team as a rookie. In New Orleans’ 33-27 win at Seattle on Sept. 22, Harris brought back a punt 53 yards for a touchdown.
This is Ramczyk's first time as a first-team selection. Since being selected with the 32nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, he has opened 47 regular season games and four postseason contests. In 2019, he opened all 16 regular season games at right tackle for New Orleans. The Saints were tied for having surrendered the third-fewest sacks in the NFL. He blocked for an offense tied for third in the NFL in scoring, ranked ninth in net yards per game and seventh in passing.
Thomas, a first-team selection for the second consecutive season, is the only Saints wideout to be selected twice. A second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (47th overall) out of Ohio State, Thomas has followed up a standout first three seasons with a fourth campaign where he set the NFL receiving record with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards with nine touchdowns touchdowns. Thomas’ receiving yardage total is the seventh-highest in NFL records. He also had a club record 10 contests of 100 yards or more.
In four seasons, Thomas has recorded 470 grabs for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. No NFL player has had as many catches as Thomas in his first four seasons. He is ranked fourth in club record books in receptions and receiving yards.
This is Jordan’s third consecutive selection, making him the first Saints defensive lineman to be selected three times. Jordan has enjoyed another standout season, starting all 16 regular season games for the eighth consecutive season and recording 53 tackles (37 solo), a career-high 15.5 sacks, ranked third in the NFL, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
In nine seasons, Jordan has appeared in all 144 games with 143 starts, including opening 129 consecutive games, the longest active consecutive games started streak by an NFL defensive lineman, second for a defensive player and third in the league overall and has posted career totals of 557 tackles (347 solo), 87 sacks for losses of 587.5 yards, two interceptions, 49 passes defensed, ten forced fumbles and ten fumble recoveries. His takedown total is ranked second in club record books.
Gray, in his second season out of Mississippi State, played in all 16 games with 16 special teams tackles, a blocked punt against the Chicago Bears and a fumble recovery.