LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A hazing investigation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has resulted in the suspension of a fraternity from campus for three years.
University spokesman Eric Maron, in a statement, said Pi Kappa Alpha's suspension through May 2025 comes after a fall hazing incident involving sleep deprivation and the performance of calisthenics was reported in March.
Also, eight men - seven current students and a former student - face misdemeanor summonses for charges related to the alleged hazing. The university said it has a "zero tolerance policy" for hazing and "takes allegations and incidents of hazing seriously."