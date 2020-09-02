It's time to head back into the Friday Football Film Room to kick off a new season of the Friday Football Film Session presented by Casey Sloan Construction.
The founder of Gunslinger Quarterback Academy, Jeff Harper is back for another year of film breakdown. This week, we take a tour of Gunslinger's new facility to see how Louisiana quarterbacks are staying ready while their season is on pause.
You can catch the Friday Football Film Session each Wednesday. For more on coach Harper and Gunslinger, click here.