MADISON, Ala | Jackson's Jatavious Melton delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday to give the one-seeded Jackson State a 14-13 win over the second-seeded GSU in the second round of the 2021 SWAC Tournament at Toyota Field.
"We showed a lot of heart and fight tonight by not paying attention to the score and making the best of our new opportunities," head coach James Cooper said after the game.
Jackson State (33-8) had the sticks rolling to begin the contest putting up 13 runs on 13 hits in only five innings to take control of the game. GSU (16-26) was only able to plate one run in five innings off of an RBI double from CJ Mervilus to plate Jeremy Almaguer after he reached on a muffed throw by the pitcher.
Grambling erased a late deficit in the sixth and seventh inning. GSU scored 12 runs from the sixth to the seventh inning and tied the game 13-13 after a six-run seventh inning.
After four walks, an error, and a pitching change in the sixth inning, GSU was able to plate their first run after being shutout for three straight innings. Cameron Bufford drilled a two-RBI single to left field plating CJ Mervilus and Kevin Breaux. Breaux in his return at catcher was phenomenal at the plate not allowing any passed balls. Prior to another pitching change, Jahmoi Percival walloped an RBI single through the right side plating Cameron Phelts to cut JSU's lead 13-7.
Relief pitcher Emir Garrett subbed into the game in the bottom of the sixth inning to retire three out of four batters.
In the top of the seventh inning, Grambling remained hot at the plate. Redshirt junior Jordyn Smith got things started at the plate crushing a solo shot to center field. Jeremy Almaguer singled through the right side and advance to second on a balk. Followed by another pitching change from Jackson State, lead off hitter Cameron Phelts hit an RBI single up the middle to load the bases. After Bufford was walked, Jackson State made another pitching change. The All-SWAC first team honoree Jahmoi Percival smacked a 2-0 count grand slam to right field to tie the game 13-13.
"I'm so proud of the effort and the finish, but I'm extremely hurt at the number of simple mistakes we made that gave them scoring opportunities," added Cooper. "Every mistake you can think of we made it, but we have to learn from it and shift our forces to TSU at 9 a.m. tommorow."
Inside The Numbers
Grambling State finished with 13 runs on nine hits, committed four errors, and left seven on base.
Jahmoi Percival led Grambling by going 2-5 with a grand slam, one run, and five RBI.
Jeremy Almaguer went 2-4 with three runs.
Cameron Phelts, Cameron Bufford, Jordyn Smith, Joseph Gunn, and CJ Mervilus each had one hit.
Antoine Valerio started on the mound for Grambling lasting 3.0 innings. He gave six runs on seven hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.
Austin Rotramel and Emir Garret (1-3) pitched in relief.
Jackson State finished with 14 runs on 14 hits, committed three errors, and stranded seven on base.
Jatavious Melton led Jackson State at the plate by going 3-5.
Nikelle Galatias started for Jackson State and went 5.2 innings. He gave up four runs on two hits, five walks, and struck out five.
Antonio Valadez, Austin Campbell, Juan Marulanda, and Mario Lopez pitched in relief.
Up Next
Grambling State will face Texas Southern in an elimination game Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at Toyota Field.
Tickets: https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=MILB_MPV&orgid=54449&pid=8929003#/event/8929003/ticketlist/?view=pricescales&minPrice=10&maxPrice=10&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=false&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false
Live Stats: https://bamastatesports.com/sidearmstats/baseball/summary
Watch Live: https://youtube.com/user/swacsports1920
Follow Grambling State Athletics
For complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /gramblingstateathletics (Facebook), @gramblingathletics (Instagram) or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com. You may also download our new Grambling athletics mobile app by clicking here for IOS (Apple) devices, or by clicking here for Android devices.