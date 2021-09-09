The 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week is actually games of the week as we shine a spotlight on the 10th Battle on the Border. Starting with the Division I state runner up C.E. Byrd taking on Tioga.
"We've been in every Battle on the Border since it started. Our kids enjoy it, coaches enjoy it. It's a great city-wide weekend of high school football. We are blessed to have been asked to come back here year in and year out and we enjoy the atmosphere," said Byrd head coach Stacy Ballew.
The nightcap will see two Shreveport programs with a ton of history going head to head when Woodlawn faces Southwood.
"Any time you're able to be in a showcase like this and see the type of talent, play in a venue like this, it's huge for your program. It's huge for both of our programs to be able to come out and compete at a high level and be able to also see the other teams competing and understanding what level you need to be at all the time in order to compete in this area," said Woodlawn head coach Thedrick Harris.
"You're talking about years of the program being overlooked, years of the program being dismissed. When other people put a discount or dismissal on your program, you need to work even harder to show your worth," added Southwood head coach Jesse Esters.
Both the Knights and the Cowboys are under new leadership and believe the Battle on the Border is the perfect place to show the progress each program has made.
Esters: "We want Friday night to be the great example of us moving forward."
Harris: "You've got to come every week and bring your A game. I don't care about Covid, I don't care about any of the other distractions. You've got to be laser focused on what you've got to do."
Esters: "Southwood is a different Southwood right now. We're not running, we're not hiding. At the end of the day, no matter what the score says, you're going to know you played Southwood."
You can catch all of the action from the Battle on the Border and other games from around the Arklatex on the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action kicks off at 10:30 on KPXJ.