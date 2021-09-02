Calvary’s Division IV title defense begins on the road and head coach Rodney Guin believes Logansport is a great place to start.
"I think it's a great small school matchup and Kevin (Magee) is to me one of the best young coaches in the state. The kids are always prepared to play. He's a great guy to deal with, very professional. We couldn't have found a better matchup [in] week one."
As defending champs, Guin’s aware of the expectations and looks forward to the challenge in DeSoto Parish.
Guin: "You know, it's like I told somebody the other day, we won the state championship in December and we're the greatest coaches in the world and if we lose Friday night, we'll be the worst. You're only as good as your last game, so we're going to tee it up. I think we're prepared well. We had a great week of practice."
After not being able to participate in a jamboree last week because of Covid concerns, Logansport head coach Kevin Magee says the Tigers are ready to be back on home turf.
"Being week one man, that's just a big one for right now. You don't realize how much you miss having that luxury and it's on time, and it's not pushed back and we're not having to pre-sale tickets and scatter people out. It's a real football game with a real atmosphere and there's nothing fake about it."
As excited as Logansport is to open the season, they’ll have heavy hearts taking the field after the death of longtime stats keeper Tim Wheless due to Covid-19 in August.
Magee: "It's always going to be a void there on the sidelines, you know what I mean? He's one of those constants that every time you look down the sideline, he was there and it was sort of a safety net and a safety feeling for me. I've been walking the sidelines with him since I was about eight."
Magee says they plan to honor Tim Wheless before the game and no matter what, put out an effort he’d be proud of.
Magee: "You just try to do what you can to remember him and remember the value that he held in our program and I think that helps me hold our program to a certain standard because in his mind, he would have went to battle for us at any point, whether we were 0-10 or 10-0. He was that devoted to Logansport football, Logansport High School and he would back us 100 percent in any situation."
You can watch our 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week as part of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.