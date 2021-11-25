Thanksgiving practice is nothing new at Calvary, even after losing a ton of key pieces from last year's state championship team.
Head coach Rodney Guin says, despite the departure of talent, Calvary's production has stayed the same, "We were kind of worried, we lost about 90% of our offense off that team last year. We knew we had the good quarterback coming back and if our young skill guys came through, we could be pretty good. They have. We've got a freshman and three sophomores starting at wide receiver and they've all just had great years. The O line has been very good."
Louisiana state passing leader and LA Tech commit Landry Lyddy has been as good as advertised, with the Cavalier offense scoring a combined 133 points in their first two playoff games. What often goes unnoticed about this version of the Cavs though is their defense. According to Maxpreps, Calvary leads the nation in interceptions with 33 this season.
"You know we replaced a lot of guys on defense too. A lot of people don't talk much about our defense, but those guys are allowing less than 10 points a game all year long. That's why we are so good on offense, we get the ball so much."
But if this young, talented Cavalier team wants to repeat as champs, they'll have to get past Ouachita Christian yet again. Calvary defeated OCS in the Division IV title game a year ago, and fell to them in the quarterfinals back in 2019.
"They're still the same OCS. They're still good at what they do. Prep wise, it hasn't been that difficult as far as knowing what to do. It's just getting it right."
Much like Calvary, the undefeated Eagles has breezed through their schedule so far. But both teams know their toughest test of the year comes Friday night.
"You know when you get down to the semifinals like we are all four teams are good. I've been telling them all week, Friday night two good teams are going to get beat. OCS is a good one. They are ranked number one for a reason, 12-0. If we do what we think we can do or do what we're supposed to do, we're going to be there in the end."
Find out who wins our Game of the Week when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.