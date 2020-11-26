High school playoffs during Thanksgiving week in Louisiana usually means it's the quarterfinals, but in the times of COVID it's just the first round. Captain Shreve head coach Bryant Sepulvado says that's fine with him.
"With everything we've gone through this year not knowing if we would have a football season, we were one of the lucky few that were able to get eight ball games in. We weren't full strength a lot of times. We had to band together as a team and just so proud of the kids to win enough ball games and have enough success to be to this point."
The Gators travel to Gonzales face East Ascension, who's one spot ahead of Shreve in the Power Ratings system. Sepulvado says one thing really stands out.
"They're huge. I mean they're big every year so I don't know what's in the water down there at EA. Haughton had them last year, Byrd had them this year so I had some film on them. Some guys we've played down south have played them and every time you turn on the film they're the biggest team on the field."
Going on the road presents it own set of challenges, but Shreve players Ckelby Givens and Williams Moore believe they can leave with a victory.
"Traveling that far going to East Ascension is going to be pretty difficult, but I think we got it."
"We're looking to make noise in the playoffs going pretty deep and making a run to the Dome."
Sepulvado: "I think our speed is going to be an advantage this game. I think in some areas we're a lot faster than they are, but they're a lot bigger than us so it's going to be a classic matchup between size and speed so if we come out and execute and play our ball game I like our chances."
See if the Gators can advance to round two in another playoff edition of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. It kicks off at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.