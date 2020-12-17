East Texas powers Carthage and Gilmer close the season of Friday Football Fever with a 4A Div. II State Title showdown in our AMARK Metals Game of the Week!
To say 2020 has been an usual year is an understatement, but one thing that's typical is Carthage playing for a state championship, "We get through this season and it would be just a bonus with a championship, I assure you that and these seniors deserve it and a lot of seniors got that taken away from them last spring - whether it was basketball, track, baseball, softball - so we're not taking anything for granted."
Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt says that their matchup against fellow East Texas power Gilmer highlights this part of the state and the Buckeyes bring a lot to the table, "They're one of the top programs in the state so it'll be two great programs battling it out. Going from East Texas up to AT&T Stadium, that's great for East Texas football."
Carthage and Gilmer meet in the regular season often including this year's 42-14 victory for the Bulldogs. They haven't lost the Buckeyes since 2015 and with one more win Friday that will be 30 in a row for Carthage, "We don't get into streak too much, just win the next game and it would be icing on the cake to have 30 wins in a row and that would be the third time since I've been here, we've had over a 30 game win streak so that's pretty cool."
Gilmer looks for their fourth title in school history, while Carthage tries for their eighth and Surratt says they're ready to play, "Everybody's hungry in the program. We don't look at what we've done in the past, let's see what we can do in the future and the future is Friday."
See who wins our Game of the Week and a state championship in the season finale of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.