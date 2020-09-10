Liberty Eylau and Jefferson are the latest teams to go head to head in our Amark Metals Game of the Week.
In his first year leading the Leopards, Liberty Eylau's Dewaski Davis is taking his team over to Jefferson to meet an old friend, Bulldog head coach Antwain Jimmerson, "Kind of know him from way back in high school. He graduated from Queen City and I graduated from Jefferson."
"Yeah I was the quarterback then. We had some fun competing against each other really well."
Now meeting as head coaches, Jimmerson and Davis expect a tough challenge in our Amark Metals Game of the Week, "They're big and athletic. When putting together this schedule, we looked for the best foes that were willing to play us and they're a well coached team."
"We just have to be ready for them. They're going to execute well in what they do. They bring some challenges to the game. They've got some very talented young men over there."
As for their playing days, Jimmerson says the Bulldogs always came out on top, "No doubt. He knows it. No doubt, it didn't matter which sport."
"My senior year was his junior year and we lost down there 6-0 in a mud bowl. They were pretty talented then, but we didn't realize how good they would be until next year when they won it all."
See who wins the latest battle between Jimmerson and Davis during the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. Don't miss the action when it kicks off at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.